Tara Sutaria is a sexy sight to behold in a pinstriped co-ord pantsuit set by 4th & Reckless; Yay or Nay?

It's that season wherein all we wish to see in a sexy ensemble. And no, it isn't the skirts and crop tops always. This time around we are major fans of pantsuits. Let's give a good backseat to the full-sleeved ensembles as we are hitting up the glam with something chicer and a lot hotter. It turns out black is still trending, summer colours, sorry we can't have you rule our hearts anytime soon.

You know you're an ideal fashion queen when your mind tells you that you need something not regular to chic up your day. That's what Tara Sutaria brings to our screens at all times. She's back in the spotlight with her next movie's promotional looks, Heropanti 2, and her stylist Meagan Concessio is at it seriously and is keeping things fabulous. The 26-year-old picked out a coordinated pinstriped set that had a sleeveless ensemble with a plunging neckline, double pockets, and buttons that camofoulgaed. This was teamed with straight-fit trousers and had its hems folded up. To keep it as classy as her outfit, pointed-toe pumps were picked out.

The edgy energy was elevated with the right pair of pointed-toe pumps and accessories. Pantsuits and minimal accessories? We say keep it mind-blowing with studded jewellery like ear cuffs and hoop-like earrings. To see her multiple rings spell perfection was the sight we needed just like her bright pout and a sleek ponytail.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

