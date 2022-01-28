Tara Sutaria showed sweatpants and a white cropped top are the definition of coolest style: Yay or Nay?

How many sweatpants are too many? If you're living with the notion that these trusted pants can't serve up an unexpected comfy and spiffy look, let's show you what we got today. It's the stylish game for us, always has been. Take something minimal and bless it with something that no fashion chameleon would forget. Sounds like sweatpants are just too overly hyped and seem like sported to death? Given the many times you've lived in this, trust that Tara Sutaria always brings a cool style forward.

The 26-year-old actress was spotted outside Farmers' Cafe post-lunch today doing her very fashionable thing. You see sweatpants are a regular in her style but here's what we adore. You'll see her take these breathable pants out with crop tops or sports bras that look not similar. Earlier this week, we saw her at a shoot location dressed in grey flared sweatpants. Truly a piece of peak relaxed vibe, she wore it with Calvin Klein's black sports bra that bore the brand's logo. The Tadap actress picked out different sweatpants coloured light grey and she clubbed this straight-fit number with a white sleeveless cropped ribbed top that bore a close-neck. It freed her midriff with the length and looked complete with her accessories that played along very modish.

Tara's latest luxury find has been the Rs. Rs 23,103.77 Marc Jacobs snapshot crossbody bag that comes with that a fabric shoulder strap with the brand logo print and gold-tone hardware. She concluded her accessory department with a single gold chain, white sneakers, and her black mask. Her straight tresses are just too pretty, right?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

