Tara Sutaria shows co-ords are the new cool in Antithesis pantsuit and printed skirt sets; Yay or Nay?

We love a fashion whirlwind and we can't lie. That's just the kind of social feed we have today and it's only getting hotter. Tara Sutaria is in the scene and can it get any more obvious? There's a high chance you won't be able to forget these looks even if you gave it a try. As the fashionista in you goes into major thinking mode as to how to have the next great look on, here are two outfits to bookmark.

With Heropanti 2 promotions in full force, bombshell looks are in order. Can't do the everyday pantsuits you spot any more? Here's the take you need for a very amped getup. Both styled by Meagan Concessio, the starlet donned a monochrome Fuschia pink three-piece set from Antithesis. Her co-ords consisted of an oversized blazer that featured multi-pockets which was worn over a chiffon bralette in its ruched element. These were clubbed with high-waisted baggy cargo pants. Her accessories followed suit too just as The Label Jenn's crossbody mini bag chose to do and so did her pointed-toe pumps. Her tinted sunnies didn't fail to make it to our to-buy list. Her glam, poker-straight sleek hairdo with a middle-partition, black eyeliner, and a glossy pout rounded off her look.

Fresh from the promotions' location came a coordinated look. The ever-charming baroque print in shades of gold and black called and how could we not stare at it? Meet the satin skirt set that will complement your figure in every possible pretty way. It bore a crop top with full sleeves and a knotted detail at the front. Her midriff was left to complement her edgy look as she paired this with a high-waisted midi skirt. The 26-year-old's on-duty look was styled with a layered belt that sat on her waist and pointed-toe black boots. She left her hair down as she curled ruled and wore dewy makeup.

Which outfit has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

