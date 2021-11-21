Tara Sutaria shows how to take a trip from being a boss babe to a party girl in three WOW outfits: Yay or Nay?

If there's something everybody is looking out for in terms of styling oneself up, it's an outfit that comes with no downside. Don't we all deserve to party till we drop? Bring the party to your closet first and what's more loving than these three ensembles that can take keep the gorgeous-ness in you alive all day? From business to dinner, you're in for a hat trick lesson.

Your wardrobe should never be the one that’s deprived of statement-making ensembles. If it requires a polish, deliver it with inspiration that often comes your way from the stars or looks books. Many events are circling our lives today and following the rut of keeping things stylish should remain a goal. Here we have you covered with three outfit references that can make your day all about fashionable looks. It’s a no-brainer to guess that the best always comes from Tara Sutaria. The 26-year-old is currently going big on promoting her movie, Tadap with Ahan Shetty and we’re only staying close to our screens more than ever.

On the day of Tara’s birthday, Meagan Concessio picked out a one-shoulder mini dress from Mannat Gupta to style the diva. Embrace the perky self that you are and keep things warm and vibrant as you step out for brunch with your dearest folks. This orange bodycon outfit costs Rs. 21,000 and is designed with pintucks, organza, and georgette fabric. Going all-out edgy with accessories, gold rings, earrings, Christian Louboutin pumps, and Marc Jacobs’ tinted sunnies looked truly wholesome to our eyes.

There can be no better way to start your day than with a jacket and trousers that speak all things formal. The houndstooth co-ord wheat set from Bloni featured an oversized tweed drop-shoulder jacket that costs Rs. 26,400 and was clubbed with Rs. Rs.15,550 straight-fit matching pants. Want to take this to work and make the back-to-office outfit look too stellar? Slip in a white t-shirt and tuck it in. Meagan added a star and winning element to Tara’s look with a white crew-neck crop top that left her midriff bare. White hoop earrings, finger rings, and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps set the code for all things flawless and striking.

Here’s how to sign off the night whether you’re off to a party or a date, this one is so flirty, fun, and fabulous. The obsession for corset ensembles is big and real, Khushi Kapoor too picked a similar satin corset dress recently for her birthday celebrations from the same brand as Tara. The Marjaavaan actress dolled up in a Charmaine corset dress. Coloured in ivory, this Rs.18,883.15 satin silk knee-length dress came with a cowl neckline and noodle straps which were tucked inside the dress to give it the look of a strapless number. The extra details of how-to-sparkle appeared with the flower-shaped earrings, studded finger rings, and pointed-toe heels which were adorned with a stunning and glistening star-shaped aesthetic. She truly looked the brightest star ever.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

