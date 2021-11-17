Tara Sutaria shows its C for chic in Meshki’s brown faux leather co ord set: Yay or Nay?

Leather outfits have made a comeback and you know this season calls for one to prepare you not just for the cold days ahead but also to keep you feeling chic and hot all day long. No longer a favourite of the 80s folks, we're loving all the revamped shots it's receiving in 2021 as well. From faux, vegan, and sustainable leather, aren't we here for the one that does more good than harm?

Below is your guide to go brunching like a bombshell or if you’re a sneaky outfit repeater, take it to a date night to serve up a lewk. This coordinated set donned by Tara Sutaria today is definitely the one to watch for it can make you look like a million bucks without a doubt. For the movie promotions of Tadap, which is scheduled to be released in December, she was dressed in all things monochrome from Meshki which got us to carve for the hot chocolate beverage. A colour so classy, how can we not remind ourselves of the best things available around us? The 25-year-old was seen with her co-star Ahan Shetty.

Tara picked out a faux leather crop top that featured a croc texture. Although, the Rs. 4,677.40 sleeveless number’s straps seemed a little ill-fitted. It can be given a pass for it was teamed with Rs. 8,094.18 worth straight-cut trousers that matched her square-neck top with zero errors. The in-built waist belt deserves brownie points for complimenting her pants in the coolest way.

The Marjaavaan star’s OOTD didn’t call for a look that was bursting with brown bracelets, neckpieces, or multiple rings, it rather followed a simple one with hoop earrings and pointed-toe brown pumps. Her makeup and hair were quick to contribute for a fuss-free look with pink lipstick, cheeks swept with a pink blush, groomed and filled-in eyebrows, kohl-rimmed eyes, and eyelids painted with a blend of brown and black. Want to head out looking as fabulous as Tara? Get your hair sleek and leave it untied.

