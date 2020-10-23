Tara Sutaria shows us how to do airport style right with the PERFECT mix of comfort and fashion 

The actress was spotted at the airport in a simple outfit that struck a chord with minimalists. Check out her simple yet classy airport look that we're taking inspiration from.

Today, fashion is more than just dressing up for red carpets and large scale events. To know fashion you have to have an inherent good sense of style to be able to understand what looks good together and what doesn't. Tara Sutaria is one newbie who seems to have it figured out when it comes to fashion.

Whether at promotional events, red carpets or even just out and about in the city, anytime Tara steps out, she manages to strike a chord with millennials and fashionistas for her fresh fashion and minimal outfits.

The actress was spotted at the airport earlier today. To catch a flight, Tara picked out a simple halter style turtleneck black bodysuit that hugged her lean figure. She wore this under a simple pair of loose blue denims that she held up with a statement Gucci belt. To keep up with the minimalism of the look, she also wore a pair of black pointed toe shoes that matched her top. Rectangular sunnies, a Louis Vuitton tote bag and her mask completed Tara's fuss-free airport look.

She pulled her hair at the back into a simple ponytail and opted for no makeup for her travels.

We love how Tara styled the look in the most simple way, showing us how to do minimalism right. We love the effortlessly clean look that wasn't too over-the-top for the airport.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif STUNS in a floral Gauri and Nainika dress: Yay or Nay?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×