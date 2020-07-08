Tara Sutaria to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebrity approved ethnic bridesmaid outfit inspiration for home weddings

From lehengas to sarees, Bollywood divas and their fabulous style choices have you covered!

While wedding season is upon us, it is of utmost priority to have fewer people at a function. And if you do have to attend a friend's wedding right now, looking fabulous still remains a priority, especially if you are plying bridesmaid to your close friend.

As a bridesmaid, it is also important to look grand enough without upscaling the bride, because at the end of the day it is her big day!

This is why pastels are the right choice for every bridesmaid. They make for a feminine and elegant look without grabbing too much attention.

Tara Sutaria

A shade of baby pink in a pastel tone, like Tara Sutaria's Punit Balana number, makes for an easy-going bridesmaid look. The colour is flattering on all skin tones and radiates warmth, ensuring a natural yet peachy glow as a whole.



Pink is clearly a favourite among Bollywood celebrities and with good reason. For maximum glam with minimum effort, take inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor's Manish Malhotra number and pick out an ombre lehenga for all the feels.

Kriti Sanon

Always on point when it comes to outfits, Kriti knows that one can never go wrong with florals. Opt for a neutral outfit with colourful yet peachy floral prints all over to make for a show-stopping look.

Kiara Advani

Not sure of one shade, opt for two like Kiara Advani did! Two common pastel hues - blue and pink are both popular shades for weddings. Add some embellishments and sequins to the outfit and you are good to go!



Taking a break from lehengas, Katrina Kaif's floral pink Sabyasachi saree also makes for the perfect bridesmaid outfit. Sarees are known to help flaunt curves and with an added belt like her's, you not only make a statement but also look like the ultimate fashionista!

Which diva's pastel look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Instagram pinkvilla

