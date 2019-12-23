Tara Sutaria sports an ALL NEW hairdo while keeping it casual in a cool blue off duty look: Yay or Nay?

The actress looked fresh as she stepped out in the city in the most comfortable yet stylish off-duty look. Check it out!

Despite being one of the youngest Bollywood stars and barely two films old, Tara Sutaria has managed to make quite a mark on the Indian Film industry and her fans. Last evening, the Marjaavan actress stepped out in the city in a cool off-duty look and debuted her all-new chopped hair! Looks like Sutaria too is getting in on the bandwagon, taking inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan and !

The actress picked out simple white denim pants and paired it with an oversized sky blue silk shirt. She rolled up the sleeves of her shirt and tucked into her jeans in the front while letting it lose at the back, making for the perfect high-low look.

Multiple black and white statement stacked-up beaded neckpieces, fluffy furry slip-on slippers and dark aviator shades made for the perfect accessories to complete her look.

With barely any makeup and basic foundation and filled-in brows to do the trick and ensure she looked fresh, Sutaria stepped out with her brand new cropped locks styled in a poker-straight manner.

We loved Sutaria's off-duty look that looked like it had just been thrown on and put together in the moment. It seemed effortless and was well-styled, making for inspiration for every lazy girl who wants to look fashionable yet keep it comfortable while stepping out. And we are loving her new hairdo as well!

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's off-duty look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More