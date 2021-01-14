Tara Sutaria steps away from her usual trendy style and picks up a comfy jumpsuit; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria ditches her usual denims for a comfy jumpsuit as she steps out in the city. Check it out

While dressing up is fun, celebs are always making sure to ditch their old ways and ensure that they're comfortable in what they wear. From sweatsuits to athleisure in general, Bollywood celebrities have given comfortable clothing their stamp of approval. Now, this does not mean that they step out wearing wrapping a cosy blanket around them. They do manage to keep things stylish at the same time and yesterday, Tara Sutaria did just that! The actress who is known for her effortless and chic style ditched her usual casual ensembles for a jumpsuit.

The Marjaavaan actress was spotted at a dubbing studio in the city and boy did she manage to grab eyeballs! Ms Sutaria chose to keep things simple and comfortable in a white jumpsuit. The jumpsuit bore a long silhouette with open edges along the side that mimicked the silhouette of a kaftan. A ruched detail and drawstrings cinched the waist while the baggy silhouette and fitted pants made the most of her curvy frame.

The actress then kept the look simple as she let her hair down in soft waves. She first picked up a bedazzled mask that covered most of her face but obliged to show off her neutral glam for the paparazzi. While we often find Tara rocking some of the most stunning casual ensembles with trendy pieces dominating her closet, this was surely a refreshing choice.

Credits :viral bhayani

