Tara Sutaria stuns in a blush pink Anita Dongre number for Armaan Jain's wedding: Yay or Nay?

The Marjaavaan actress picked out a stunning pink lehenga for the festivities. Check it out!

Tara Sutaria, despite being a newbie in the industry has been both criticised and appreciated. Her demeanor, the way she carries herself and talks, has been appreciated by her fans and critics alike. The poised and polished actress is also in the limelight for her stylish outfit choices.

The Marjaavaan actress who was last seen opposite picked out a stunning lehenga-choli for the wedding festivities of Armaan Jain. Her Anita Dongre lehenga bore intricate beaded detailing, zardozi thread work that dazzled on the light pink material. She paired this with a matching dupatta which bore a thick border and loads of silver embroidery on it. To accessorise, Sutaria added a white potli and donned a beaded green choker with matching statement earrings with pearl detailing on them.

Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a sleek bun to make space for her flawless makeup. Over a clean base, she opted for blush pink rosy cheeks, loads of pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, defined eyes, and filled-in brows to do the trick. Jasmine flowers rolled around her slicked-back bun completed the actress' look for the festivities.

We thought Tara looked absolutely phenomenal in the half-sleeve blouse and the pink number. It accentuated her flawless complexion ensuring she looked like a million dollars in the sparkly outfit. We love her look from head-to-toe!

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

