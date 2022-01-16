Tara Sutaria styled her beige pantsuit with white sneakers and a crop top, perfect for date night: Yay or Nay?

When she steps out, Tara Sutaria always makes sure she's well dressed. Be it at the airport, to run errands, for spa appointments or even when she's heading to a shoot, the actress' fashion is always on point. Last evening, Tara stepped out with boyfriend Adar Jain for an intimate date night and put forth yet another chic look.

The actress showed us how to give a formal outfit a casual spin. The Tadap actress stepped out in a beige pantsuit. She sported a white cropped tee beneath the beige oversized blazer with rolled-up sleeves. A pair of matching formal flared high-waist formal trousers and white chunky sneakers to match her white tee completed the actress' look.

To accessorise, Tara sported a simple gold necklace and minimal gold hoop earrings. Her long locks were styled into glossy waves that framed her face well. Dewy makeup with lots of highlighter, filled-in brows, blush cheeks and rosy lips completed the actress' date night look.

Beside her, Adar Jain kept his look simple in a white tee with a black and white chequered shirt layered over it, a pair of black pants and black shoes to complete his look.

We loved Tara's look and think it's the perfect outfit to take from desk to dinner. What are your thoughts? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's white tee and flared pants at the airport is perfect for when you don't want to dress up