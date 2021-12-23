Tara Sutaria styles her biker shorts with a neutral tee for an effortlessly stylish airport look: Yay or Nay?

After the success of her latest film Tadap, Tara Sutaria is on a roll. The leggy actress is known not only for her on-screen presence where she has starred in films with some of the biggest actors including Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff but also for her impeccable sense of style.

The actress has managed to ace every single look, western or desi. Even when she's off-duty, the 26-year-old looks put-together and stylish. The Bollywood Starkid loves to stick to her neutrals and basics in terms of colours and comfort. Spotted at the airport today, the Marjaavaan actress opted for a pair of black biker shorts. She paired this with a simple long neutral-tone t-shirt and a pair of black chunky sneakers which have been her go-to for a while, as she made her way back to the bay.

Keeping it simple with no makeup, the actress opted for a black face mask. Despite hopping in and out of the city so frequently, Tara's hair looked perfect and was styled into centre-parted messy waves that framed her face well.

Biker shorts have become the easiest way to upgrade one's style game, especially at the airport. Everybody from Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have often been seen in it.

