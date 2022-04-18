Tara Sutaria swoons our hearts in an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga that’s perfect for a wedding; Yay or Nay?

The gorgeous star Tara Sutaria always slays with her fashion game. She looks like a doll in both Indian and western wear and knows to carry off any look effortlessly cool. Her collection of white ensembles, from bodycon dresses to saree drapes, will prove to you that white is her favourite hue and she pulls off anything in that hue like an absolute diva! For her upcoming movie promotions with Tiger Shroff, the Heropanti 2 actress donned a striking white embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra and looked stunning! Here’s how she styled the look.

Her ivory designer lehenga consisted of a billowing skirt, a strappy blouse with metallic details in a criss-cross design and a beautiful netted tassel-hem dupatta that matched with her skirt. It bore beautiful floral embroidery in white and grey and enchanting details with sequins. Her sequinned blouse featured a plunging neckline and gave us sensuous vibes. She left her silky smooth mane open in a centre-parted style and glammed up with on-point makeup featuring a well-contoured face with loads of blouse, bronzer and hints of highlighter. Nude glossy lips, subtle brown smudged eyeshadow and well-groomed brows added perfection to her look. Statement-making diamond choker necklace and matching ring completed her glam avatar.

Her glorious lehenga can be a perfect pick for an unconventional wedding look in white. The sequin work and embroidery channel the party spirit and with glam makeup and hairdo, one can indeed look like a princess in this Manish Malhotra creation. What are your thoughts on her gorgeous ivory lehenga; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comment section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan to Tara Sutaria: 5 Divas who had us stunned in ivory lehengas