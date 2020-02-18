Tara Sutaria is the ultimate ‘golden girl’ in a mini dress by Falguni Shane Peacock; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria steals the show as she dons a gorgeous gold number by Falguni Shane Peacock. Check it out

The gorgeous, Tara Sutaria has always been known for her gorgeous looks and poise demeanour. She has been creating a quite a lot of buzz ver since her debut in Dharma Production’s Student of the Year 2. The actress clearly knows how to make heads turn and her recent look are enough proof of it. From the airport lobbies to industry events and even weddings, the Marjaavan actress has always managed to put her best foot forward when it comes to fashion. From sarees to mini dresses, she has worn it all with elegance and that extra bit of oomph. Not just that, her hair to makeup and outfits, she is always ‘on point’ and the credit ofcourse goes to her entourage.

Today, it has proved to be no different as the diva’s donned a gorgeous gold number by Falguni Shane Peacock. The mini dress was embellished all over and made sure to accentuate her long toned legs with the short hem. The plunging number then bore full sleeves that were equally embellished with gold strings while a draped piece of the same cloth added texture and a mini trail to the dress.

The Marjaavan actress styled the look with her naturally textured wavy hair. Soft smokey eyes blushed base, and a neutral-toned lip made for a stunning glam. Lastly, a pair of strappy heels completed her look.

