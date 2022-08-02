Tara Sutaria in Urvashi Kaur's striped co-ordinated set hits a fashion note so chic; Yay or Nay?

As the monsoon doesn't seem to come to a close, we could all warm up to something that is keeping the cool and heat going strong in glamorous routines and non-questionable ways. Beloved by the likes of us and celebrities, coordinated outfits have proven to go the fashionable distance. Congratulations, your spot-on style days are back and when you receive a reference from Tara Sutaria, it's the savviest you can think of.

As usual, her looks leave nothing to the imagination. It's perfect and the easiest to follow. Stripes are that vintage love we could still meet to feel nostalgic about in a cool and chic way. To help you stick to this formula, check out Tara's look for Ek Villain Returns promotions. Styled by Meagan Concessio in a Urvashi Kaur printed creation. Take in the good statement-making dhoti pants which come with grey striped prints. It costs approximately Rs. 11,350 and is held together with an elastic waistband and a tie-up detail. This was rounded off with a matching oversized shirt that had relaxed and loose-fitted sleeves.

Curated with cotton, these were combined with a cropped plunging neckline blouse which had the same print placed vertically. Chic up with lace-up white combat boots, silver handcuff accessory, and statement silver jhumkas. Tara chose to keep her hairdo straight and makeup part dewy, part matte with a pink glossy pout that spread its magical charm.

