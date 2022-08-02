Tara Sutaria in Urvashi Kaur's striped co-ordinated set hits a fashion note so chic; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria shows how a trusted print can never go wrong. Read this style guide for tips.

by Manjusha Naik   |  Published on Aug 02, 2022 06:27 PM IST  |  4.9K
Tara Sutaria in Urvashi Kaur's striped co-ordinated set hits a fashion note so chic; Yay or Nay?
Tara Sutaria in Urvashi Kaur's striped co-ordinated set hits a fashion note so chic; Yay or Nay?
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

 

As the monsoon doesn't seem to come to a close, we could all warm up to something that is keeping the cool and heat going strong in glamorous routines and non-questionable ways. Beloved by the likes of us and celebrities, coordinated outfits have proven to go the fashionable distance. Congratulations, your spot-on style days are back and when you receive a reference from Tara Sutaria, it's the savviest you can think of. 

 

As usual, her looks leave nothing to the imagination. It's perfect and the easiest to follow. Stripes are that vintage love we could still meet to feel nostalgic about in a cool and chic way. To help you stick to this formula, check out Tara's look for Ek Villain Returns promotions. Styled by Meagan Concessio in a Urvashi Kaur printed creation. Take in the good statement-making dhoti pants which come with grey striped prints. It costs approximately Rs. 11,350 and is held together with an elastic waistband and a tie-up detail. This was rounded off with a matching oversized shirt that had relaxed and loose-fitted sleeves. 

 

fashion1 tara sutaria striped coord set

 

Curated with cotton, these were combined with a cropped plunging neckline blouse which had the same print placed vertically. Chic up with lace-up white combat boots, silver handcuff accessory, and statement silver jhumkas. Tara chose to keep her hairdo straight and makeup part dewy, part matte with a pink glossy pout that spread its magical charm.

 

fashion2 tara sutaria striped coord set

 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: 6 ways to go on a feather fashion slay in black dresses

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!