Tara Sutaria in a white strapless bodycon dress proves the season of glamour is upon us yet again; Yay or Nay?

What is in a dress, you ask? Everything is our answer. From the hue to its head-turning fit, it's a gift that keeps on giving. Like you need any permission to make heads turn in a dress. Who could forget dresses? The eternal owner of spotlights, dresses are gems to behold and to this list, may you add another that is calling out for you. Tara Sutaria thank you for this cute made for a brunch, date, or party night inspiration.

Gone are the days when floral prints and pastels were your nonstop favourites. Here's our mood for the season. Forget the weather, remember this white monotone ensemble. For all kinds of fashionable moments, go with this dress as picked out by the Ek Villian Returns actress. If you've banked upon her style before, it's easy to guess her go-to hue is white. Proving no white outfit can ever go out of style, here's another one to be wow-ed at.

The 26-year-old was pictured in Mumbai today doing the routine of promoting her movie. If you've watched this streak closely, it was mostly capped with bohemian-vibe or modish biker-chic girl looks. Here's moving a little away from it and leaning onto a romantic, shiny take.

Tara's strapless mini dress featured a sweetheart neckline and hugged her body beautifully. This plunging neckline attire caught hold attention a little too much when put together with strappy silver pointed-toe stilettos that brought a dose of lustre. The starlet's OOTD was stunning and minimally styled with silver accessories. Her makeup included nude lipstick, eyes defined with kohl, and her hair was left to stay sleek.

