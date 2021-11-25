Tara Sutaria's airport look involved a breezy The Iaso dress, ASOS boots and Cartier sunnies: Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria is definitely on a roll giving us one look after another. The actress doesn't need to dig deep into her closet to leave us impressed with her sense of style. One thing we've learnt about the Student of the Year 2 actress, is her love for whites. Proving us right yet again, she stepped out at the airport looking angelic in a breezy summer dress. Take a look.

The 26-year-old jet-setted off to Varanasi yesterday along with co-star Ahan Shetty, to promote their upcoming film Tadap. The St. Andrew's College graduate looked chic at the airport in an outfit put together by her stylist Meagan Concessio. The actress kept it simple in a breezy maxi summer dress from The Iaso as she stepped out of her car. Proving that neutrals go best with white, she styled this with a pair of sunglasses from Cartier and a pair of suede ASOS pointy-toe boots. Her luxurious tote bag completed the accessories for this airport look.

As always, Tara's makeup was on-point and gave her a polished look. A centre-parted sleek hairdo, filled-in brows, blush cheeks and pink glossy lips added an abundance of glamour to this effortlessly chic look as she was all smiles and posed for the shutterbugs.

We loved Tara's simple airport look and think nobody could pull off such a minimal look so well. Seems like there's a reason the Marjaavaan actress can't get enough of the shade!

What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

