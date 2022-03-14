Tara Sutaria's animal printed blazer is the PERFECT way to elevate a casual look: Yay or Nay?

When Tara Sutaria set the screens ablaze in Student of the Year 2, we knew a star was born. The actress has since made a mark in the film industry with her roles in Marjaavaan and Tadap, where she proved that she was meant for the big screen.

But it is not just her on-screen performances that are lauded. The actress has time and again proved that she has an impeccable sense of style that resonates well with millennials. Monochrome outfits have been her go-to and while she does have an inclination towards whites, she showed us how to truly upgrade a monotone black look last night.

On a date night with beau Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria kept it casual. The actress picked out a black fitted crop top and paired it with matching black mini shorts, making for an effortless monochrome look. She styled this with her go-to black chunky sneakers and her Diana mini tote bag from Gucci, which she can't seem to get enough of!

To elevate this basic look, Tara threw on an animal printed oversized blazer with rolled-up sleeves and patch pockets. The 26-year-old additionally styled this with poker-straight hair, contoured cheekbones, a dab of blush and lots of highlighter that was simple and sophisticated for her date night with Aadar Jain.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

