Tara Sutaria's comfy style with Calvin Klein sports bra and grey sweatpants is simply goals: Yay or Nay?

No, we're still not over sweatpants. Sweatpants have always been the epitome of cool and no matter when you choose to revisit its comfortable appeal, you're definitely bound to get a vibe that seems unchanged. If you're going to do a relaxed and chic style again, we're guessing you won't turn your back on humble sweatpants. Does the term 'dressing up' easily exhaust you? We've found a reference that proves sweatpants to be an outdoor appropriate fit. It's from a pro fashionista we often spot in biker shorts and ripped jeans.

Let's get you to tap into the wave of loungewear with Tara Sutaria's latest look. She was photographed yesterday in a shoot location dressed admirably sexy in a black sleeveless Calvin Klein sports bra that was designed with a stretchable cotton fabric lending a very breathable feel. This can be an apt outfit during summer as well since it looks lightweight. The Rs. 2,088.09 deep-neck number also bore a logo band and looked absolutely neat. Don't forget to notice a portrait of herself she received from a fan.

The Tadap actress wore the mini-cropped number with grey sweatpants that bore an elastic waistband. She wore her pants as high waist and to round her OOTN, she chose matching grey fuzzy and fleece slippers. This definitely brought quite the warmth to her look. The 26-year-old left her poker-straight and middle-parted hair untied and had a good layer of makeup on. Her skin was matte, lips glossy, cheeks rosied up with blush, eyebrows filled in, eyelashes highlighted with mascara, and eyelids coloured with a blend of brown and orange.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

