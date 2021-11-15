Tara Sutaria's crop top and ripped jeans combination makes for the ULTIMATE lazy girl outfit: Yay or Nay?

A diva who swears by the most basic pieces to truly upgrade her look, is Tara Sutaria. The SOTY 2 star has always been one to keep her looks clean and minimal and often makes the most basic pieces look stylish while she's comfortable. Tara, who is all set for her next release Tadap, was spotted in the city earlier today and her look is super easy to recreate. We're taking notes!

Keeping it classic yet stylish the Ek Villain 2 actress stepped out in a basic white ribbed halter-neck style crop top. She paired this with a pair of oversize loose baggy jeans with distressed details at her knees. A pair of black chunky dad sneakers.

Accessories have always played a key part in framing Tara's looks. A pair of black tinted sunnies and a pair of gold minimal hoop earrings served as stylish yet minimal accessories to this minimal look.

Keeping it basic as always, the Heropanti 2 actress opted for a subtle glam in the form of a flawless base, neutral-tone lip and centre-parted hair styled into messy waves framed the actress' face well.

Tara's simple look is easy to recreate and is cost-effective as well since all one needs is a basic white crop top and faded blue jeans to recreate the look. Like most of her outfits, this look of Tara's is also perfect for every lazy girl to sport and look put-together, be it for a casual work day, coffee date, fun brunch or even to catch a movie!

What are your thoughts on Tara's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

