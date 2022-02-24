Tara Sutaria's denim shorts & white crop top combo are the summer staples we're going to live in; Yay or Nay?

Tara Sutaria has been making waves with her appearances. The diva who is barely three films old has made quite a mark with her on-screen performances with her acting in Tadap lauded. The 26-year-old star has also proved time and again that no attire is too tricky for her to pull off be it opulent lehengas, breezy kaftans, loungewear or street style looks.

The diva was spotted going about her routine today in one of the most casual looks so far. Tara has proved time and again that when it comes to outfits, she can't get enough of whites no matter what the season. The Marjaavaan actress made a strong case for the shade yet again, this time in a white full-sleeve body-hugging crop top that hugged her slender frame. She styled this with a pair of high-waist distressed denim shorts that bore a frayed hem.

Keeping her look casual and stylish, Tara sported a pair of white sneakers and round tinted sunglasses to complete her look and beat the heat. The diva pulled her hair up into a chic messy centre-parted bun and gave us a clear view of her supple skin.

Tara's outfit is the summer staple uniform that almost everybody will be seen in once the temperatures rise and to combat the sweltering heat.

What are your thoughts on Tara's casual look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

