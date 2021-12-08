Tara Sutaria's monotone look is supremely cool with a luxe add on of Marc Jacobs' crossbody bag: Yay or Nay?

Of all the inspiration that comes our way, there's something about a monochromatic look that feels just so right when you play into this spirit, we're referring to the fail-proof one. Although all you bump into currently are OTT looks but to dress down is no unfashionable game. The minimalist in us can't wait to embrace all things cool.

Getting out of your humble abode looking your chicest self can be as easy as possible with a two-piece set and an arm candy that complements. Having accessories at the ready is one of the finest ways to pull off a look and make a statement. Last night, we spotted the ever-stylish Tara Sutaria in white. A hue the star favours the most, she made a casual outfit look its best. She's often spotted in a single-tone outfit and yet manages to dish out a noteworthy lesson for us. Do you live for the less is more adage? Let's keep your street style hooked to this.

It was just recently the 26-year-old was on an unstoppable glam show with Tadap movie promotions that had the diva dressed in bodycon dress to romper, kurta suit, and more, and her latest look was another casually chic look we all needed to give ourselves a break from going extra at all times no matter what the seasons’ style mood board craves for.

Tara was seen in an oversized tee with half sleeves teamed with biker shorts. While the baggy top created a breezy look, her shorts held on tight to her toned legs. Then appeared, chunky black shoes which she often sports when in the mood to add a sporty touch. The Student of the Year 2 actress is great with accessories and hence she knew how to flaunt them fabulously.

Give it up for her latest pick from the American Designer, Marc’s luxury brand. The Marc Jacobs brown snapshot crossbody bag came with a shoulder strap that had the logo print and gold-tone hardware placed on the mini delight. The Italian-made bag costs approximately Rs 23,103.77 which can carry your phone, a pen, and candies for sure. Isn’t this the right way to do a comfortable look?



