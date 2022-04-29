Tara Sutaria's promotional wardrobe for Heropanti 2 is a sartorial slew with co-ord sets & ethnic elegance

One of the massive draws for a fashionista in summer is a style that knows how to transition from elegant to sexy and back. It's a much exhilarating Friday as Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan is here to make a celebratory release. Starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, you know the screens are bound to bring a remarkable experience. The actress has been giving us hot glimpses of her promotional looks for the said cinema that's worth flexing for days and with this edit, you'll know she's made history again.

The 26-year-old's sartorial streak isn't the one to quiet down for she shows often how to welcome a dose of glamour and radiance in equal parts. Styled by Meagan Concessio, applauds are in order because these looks sure come with staying power in your archives and beyond.

The streak of co-ord sets is about to begin, brace yourselves for an oomph so good. Clad in It Girl's bougie monochrome set, a strapless corset top was paired up with straight-fit trousers. To accessorise her look, a chain-link studded necklace, a bracelet, and pointed-toe embellished pumps were picked out.

Saucy, classy, and everything in between! Speaking of a regal look, the Prémya by Manishii red saree was gorgeous with scalloped borders embroidered with a blend of threadwork and sequins. This was put together with a matching hued, sheer-sleeved embroidered blouse that had a sweetheart neckline and a tasseled dori detail. Juttis and chaandbali earrings sealed up her ethnic getup.

Pantsuit but bombshell is the way to be. Ditch the traditional full-sleeved number and swear by this coordinated pinstriped set by 4th & Reckless. The black sleeveless number with a plunging neckline was put together with straight-fit trousers. This max edgy look was high on studded jewellery and pointed-toe pumps.

A lehenga and a glorious statement at the ready. Here for it? Bridesmaids, this Manish Malhotra lehenga is here to paint a tantalising picture. Tara rocked an ivory ensemble that had a strappy blouse with sequin work done in a criss-cross pattern, a billowing skirt, and a dupatta so full of embroidery and feathers that sat as the hem. Accessories such as a diamond choker necklace and ring were just as top-notch.

The only time we wanted to be a gold-digger! Such is this swoon-worthy coordinated Nef's Finds combo. This satin baroque printed full-sleeved crop top with a knotted detail and high-waisted midi skirt. She went so chic with earrings, belts, bracelets, and Christian Louboutin's black knee-high boots.

Pantsuits for the win, but make it the look-of-the-now. Summer without Fuschia pink? Not a chance! This three-piece set by Antithesis came with an oversized multi-pocketed blazer, a chiffon bralette worn beneath it and both clubbed with high-waisted baggy cargo pants. Place it on your radar sort of accessories such as a super cute crossbody bag, pointed-toe pumps, and tinted sunnies were picked out.

Make way for a fresh look that has the taste of summer written perfectly on it. Tara made a simple yet cool case for a brunch-ready look as her monotone green coordinated combo consisted of a shirt that had its cuffs unbuttoned too. She sported this with high-waisted shorts. Her day's look sucked up to more nattiness with white-framed sunnies and pointed-toe pumps.

An eye-catching set is in town! Beach wedding invite, where you at? This mind-blowing set by Little Black Bow was a complete piece of enticing work as it had a sleeveless crop top with a square neckline and hand-embroidered patterns. And, was brought to make it one with a high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit. The star's look was perfected with a necklace that bore a ring, multiple teardrop pendants and Needle Dust x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla embroidered juttis.

Skirt season or the one for bralettes, you're about to find everything on-fleek here. This lavender three-piece set by Valttaa featured a mini skirt, a bralette, and was flanked with an oversized blazer. Tara's look looked a lot party-like with strappy sparkly pumps and an ultra-summery beaded necklace.

Black and white is a classic colour combo that's still so deserving of the hype. Here's why; Make your date getup the spiffiest with Revolve's full-sleeved black satin crop top that had a cowl-neck structure, Balmain's animal-printed mini skirt with gold accents, and gold accessories from Radhika Agrawal Jewels. Sunnies and pointed-toe black pumps added a chic definition to Tara's look.

