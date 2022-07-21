Tara Sutaria's super denim OOTD in a jacket and shorts styled with a crop top looks spot on; Yay or Nay?

Thank god we don't get to miss denim. We love what every denim ensemble can bring to the table and our eternal question is, "How does it do what it does?". In simpler terms, keep us going strong on the edgy side. Looking for something that knows what it takes to add in all modern twists and tricks to make a look stand-out? Here's a cool babe from the Bollywood block, also referred to as Tara Sutaria, who is taking her style's heat to a whole new level one outfit at a time.

Looking for a change in your denim day? Part no way with this versatile and uber-classic, chic, and comfortable fabric. We chased for good and found one with a very blue casual look. Wait until we give you details of this getup. Tara was photographed with her Ek Villian Returns team yesterday and although the monsoon looks fussy enough for us to dress up and step out, this inspiration is the chill we need right now.

The starlet got the modish memo right as she donned a two-toned blue denim jacket which had a collar, notch lapels, distressed details, typography painted in black, and patchwork details. Too many to behold, but it's killer to look at. Sorry to the faint-hearted fashion soul, this may not fit into your liking. Style yourself up with high-waisted denim shorts which feature frayed hems and distress-detailed aesthetics. The 26-year-old's OOTD looked bang on with silver accessories and a white crop deep neckline crop top that suited the classy vibe of her combat lace-up boots. Her sleek hairdo and glossy makeup looked well done.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

