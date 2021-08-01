Tara Sutaria's white coordinated skirt set is the PERFECT outfit for a Sunday Brunch: Yay or Nay?

It comes as no surprise now when we see Tara Sutaria in an all-white outfit. The diva has time and again proved that white is her go-to shade and there's no going wrong with an all-white look. Currently shooting for Ek Villain 2 opposite , Tara Sutaria has managed to prove that she is one of Bollywood's most stylish millennial actresses.

After her debut in Student of the Year 2, all eyes have been on Tara Sutaria. Despite being just two films old, her street style and red carpet looks have managed to leave us in awe.

Last evening, the Tadap star was papped looking like a million bucks in the city. Tara Sutaria made a strong case for monotone dressing in a classic white-on-white look. She picked out a white crop top and paired it with a matching high-waisted white bodycon mid-length skirt. Tara kept her accessories to a bare minimum with a pair of neutral-tone stilettos and a simple slinky gold necklace.

Complementing her outfit with perfect makeup, the Marjaavaan star didn't hesitate from going all-out with her glam. Blended smokey eyes, blush pink cheeks, loads of highlighter and glossy lips completed her makeup for the outfit. Not one to change up her hair game, she opted for her usual, poker-straight hair parted in the centre that framed her face well.

We love Tara's sleek and stylish look and think it makes for the perfect outfit for a Sunday Brunch. We're taking inspiration!

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

