Tara Sutaria's white lace dress topped with a matching blazer is perfect for a girl's night out: Yay or Nay?

If there's one thing we've learnt about Tara Sutaria so far, it is that the actress can't get enough of white outfits. Be it festive desi looks, red carpet dressing or even casual street style looks, the 26-year-old's collection of white outfits is never-ending.

For an event, Tara Sutaria, who is only three films old but still has an army of fans backing her and keeping tabs of all her outfits for inspiration, rocked yet another white combination. The Marjaavaan actress picked out a white mini laser-cut dress with a simple sweetheart neckline and a cream-hued bodice beneath it. Keeping her look relatively simple, the SOTY 2 actress layered this outfit with a white long blazer-style coat that ended at her knees.

Not one to accessorise, Tara only sported a pair of white pumps to complete this look. Her makeup was kept simple as always with a flawless base, filled-in brows, flushed cheeks and defined eyes. Neutral-tone glossy lips and her voluminous brunette locks parted in the centre and styled into messy waves rounded off this look well.

Tara's outfit was simple yet stylish and made a strong case for dressing up for a night of clubbing, sans the coat that could be thrown on later in the night once it got chilly.

What are your thoughts on Tara Sutaria's latest look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

