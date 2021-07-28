Tara Sutaria's white outfit paired with a striped blazer and sneakers is street style GOALS: Yay or Nay?

Despite being barely 2 films old, Tara Sutaria has become Bollywood's IT girl and has been giving contemporary stars a run for their money when it comes to bagging films and looking fabulous. The actress who will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Tadap, has managed to master the art of dressing up right for the occasion.

Be it red carpets, weddings, meetings or even just running errands, Tara's style game is always on point. From extravagant and glamorous gowns to glittery lehengas and distressed denim shorts, she's shown us how to style it all with absolute ease!

Spotted by the paparazzi today, Tara kept it simple yet stylish in the city. The actress who is fond of white and swears by the shade picked out a simple white crop top and paired it with high-waisted white denim shorts with a frayed hem. To add a formal and chic touch to her look, the Marjaavaan star threw on an oversized pastel stripe blazer with large pockets. Her accessories included a white sling bag with a gold chain and simple Nike sneakers.

When it comes to the Student of the Year 2 star, she makes it a point to keep her makeup to a bare minimum when she's not shooting or on the red carpet. A flawless base, flushed, dewy cheeks, glossy pink lips, filled-in brows and her hair parted in the centre, styled in a poker-straight manner, completed the actress' off-duty look as she flashed a toothy grin for the shutterbugs.

It is safe to say that Tara's outfit is perfect for a day of shopping, brunch or even a casual date night with bae! We're on the lookout for a similar blazer right now.

What are your thoughts on Tara's off-duty style? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

