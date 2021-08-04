Tarun Tahiliani issues an apology; Influencer Dr Cuterus REBUNKS designer for blaming her with screenshots

It's been a whirlwind couple of days in the Indian fashion scene. For a quick recall, Dr Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram shared a wedding picture of herself stating that she was body-shamed at Tarun Tahiliani's Ambawatta outlet.

Anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Sabya picked up on it, calling out the designer who then issued a statement saying he would look into the matter.

Following that, Tarun Tahiliani issued a statement stating that the brand had been making clothes for clients of various "Ages, ethnicities, nationalities, gender and sexual orientations," and further added that shaming had never been part of the brand's vocabulary. Due to the pandemic, the brand didn't carry a size 16 and neither could they replicate the same work on another piece in a duration of 3 weeks. Dr Narendra then took to her Instagram to share screenshots of her email interaction with the brand before heading to the store where she did mention that "Fitting would be a concern." The influencer also brought to notice that she wasn't made aware of the size stock issues via the email interaction.

The influencer who then picked out an Anita Dongre number for her big day said that her only concern was regarding the Ambawatta store while the DLF Emporio store was nice to her. Dr Tanaya alleged that the salesperson's behaviour was what made her feel unwelcome. "It was the way their salesperson looked me up and down and asked, "Oh *you* are getting married? as if I am inherently unmarriageable." She also stated that the salesperson was disinterested in showing her around and was also appaled by the fact that Tahiliani's statement made her size public to her 1 million followers without her consent.

Dr Tanaya then went on to add that this wasn't about slamming the brand as she had a problem only at one store. A store representative then got in touch with her and apologised but the influencer revealed that she never plans to buy from TT again after this experience.

Diet Sabya too called out the brand for pinning the blame on Dr Narendra and said it was time for an overhaul. The anonymous fashion watchdog also shared a DM that brought to light the fact that TT has never had plus-size models in their campaigns. "Sorry to size 16 and above brides. Please don't get married. Ok?" DS wrote sarcastically.

What are your thoughts on how the situation unfolded? Comment below and let us know.

