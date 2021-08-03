Tarun Tahiliani issues a statement on being called out for fat shaming by Diet Sabya and influencer Dr Cuterus

The fashion world went into a frenzy on Sunday night when Dr Tanaya Narendra, or Dr Cuterus, as she is popularly known on Instagram, shared a happy wedding picture with a lengthy caption about being shamed at a bridal store. The influencer known for her posts around sexual health and myths didn't hesitate from naming the designer - Tarun Tahiliani.

Narendra highlighted the pressure put on brides to lose weight just before their wedding to look suitable on their big day. "Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what’s with these big designers being afraid of big boobs?," read part of her caption where she called out the designer's Ambawatta store before she sang praises for ace designer Anita Dongre who made the doctor's bridal lehenga in a span of three weeks!

Anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Sabya picked up on Dr Narendra's post and started a conversation about bridal brands fat-shaming, on their Instagram. After being called out, designer Tarun Tahilini issued a statement on his Instagram page in which he said that as a brand, "We look at individuals beyond their shape and size." Following this, the designer requested some time to investigate the matter since the news had "Deeply disturbed all of us here at Tarun Tahiliani."

Diet Sabya picked up on it and questioned the brand asking if this was meant to be an apology. Dr Narendra too replied to the anonymous Instagram account saying "If they wanted to apologise, they could have done that directly," since they have her name and email. She also revealed that she gave the store a call and informed them that she was plus-size and this incident still took place.

