Taylor Swift collaborates with jeweller for Red merchandise ahead of album release

Taylor Swift is all set for the launch of her next album, Red - Taylor's Version which goes on the floor on November 12. The American singer and songwriter has been busy re-recording all the albums produced by Scooter Braun after their fallout and has left fans in a tizzy by releasing unreleased music. On the cover of Red, the 31-year-old is seen wearing a ring with the album name on it, which Swift has made available to buy as part of her merchandise!

The Cats actress is teasing the new Red era by collaborating with jewellery designer Cathy Waterman and her daughter Claire Winter Kingsler to create the same version of the ring she is seen wearing on her album cover. According to sources, the Grammy-award winning singer received a similar ring with the word Love on it as a gift from the jeweller when she was writing the album back in 2011. Her love ring was made from platinum, comprised of precious stones.

To involve fans in her writing process, Swift recreated the ring which features the same scalloped details and diamond shape but is made from silver-plated metal to make it more affordable, is currently available for a limited time on her website and priced at USD 45. During the collab, Waterman revealed in a press release that "Taylor spent time with us, cooking and baking pies, and playing her new music, which made us feel a part of the process."

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie's askewed hair extensions becomes the talk of the town post her glam show at Eternals premiere