  1. Home
  2. fashion

Taylor Swift DAZZLES in MiuMiu as she accepts the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards 2021

Taylor Swift picked out a crop top and high-waisted straight cut skirt for the awards show and looked radiant. Take a look at her complete outfit!
1477 reads Mumbai
Taylor Swift DAZZLES in MiuMiu as she accepts the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards 2021 Taylor Swift DAZZLES in MiuMiu as she accepts the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards 2021
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The BRIT Awards took place early this morning in London. Making her first public appearance since the Grammys which took place back in March, Taylor Swift ensured all eyes were on her during the ceremony. At the ceremony, Swift accepted the award for Brits Global Icon with a speech where she thanked her fans, followers and boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

She walked the red carpet in style. Swift picked out a MiuMiu coordinated set to collect her award in. In complete T-Swift style, the glitzy two-piece set featured a glittery bralette with a deep neckline and a long, high-waisted column skirt with a knee-high slit at the back. She completed this with dainty bracelets, silver stilettos and a pair of solitaire earrings.
For her glam, Taylor Swift went back to her Red and 1989 era with bold red lipstick, dark eyeliner and her blonde locks styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner with her bangs styled to perfection. Fans have been speculating that this appearance could be Easter Eggs for her next couple of album re-releases!

Swift, who released two new albums - Folklore and Evermore last year and re-released her Fearless album this April, became both, the first woman and non-British recipient of the Global Icon Award!

We truly love the surprise Taylor gave us by making this unexpected red carpet appearance in the most gorgeous ensemble!
What are your thoughts on her look? Do you think Taylor is hinting at re-releasing Red and 1989 soon? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Brit Awards: Taylor Swift makes history with Global Icon win, thanks BF Joe Alwyn, Selena in heartfelt speech

Credits :getty images

You may like these
Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber: Celeb inspired ways to wear dresses with a sizzling ab cut out
Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez to Taylor Swift: When celebs showed us how to pull off SNAKESKIN with total ease
Taylor Swift, Kareena Kapoor to Sophie Turner: When celebrities SWORE by glittery mirror outfits on red carpet
6 Times Taylor Swift proved she made the PERFECT Juliet in dreamy white gowns that belonged in a Love Story
Taylor Swift glitters and looks Gorgeous in Stella McCartney for the ACM Awards: Yay or Nay?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taylor Swift: 6 Times celebrities wore serpent accessories to make a bold statement