Taylor Swift DAZZLES in MiuMiu as she accepts the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards 2021

The BRIT Awards took place early this morning in London. Making her first public appearance since the Grammys which took place back in March, Taylor Swift ensured all eyes were on her during the ceremony. At the ceremony, Swift accepted the award for Brits Global Icon with a speech where she thanked her fans, followers and boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

She walked the red carpet in style. Swift picked out a MiuMiu coordinated set to collect her award in. In complete T-Swift style, the glitzy two-piece set featured a glittery bralette with a deep neckline and a long, high-waisted column skirt with a knee-high slit at the back. She completed this with dainty bracelets, silver stilettos and a pair of solitaire earrings.

For her glam, Taylor Swift went back to her Red and 1989 era with bold red lipstick, dark eyeliner and her blonde locks styled in a glossy, poker-straight manner with her bangs styled to perfection. Fans have been speculating that this appearance could be Easter Eggs for her next couple of album re-releases!

Swift, who released two new albums - Folklore and Evermore last year and re-released her Fearless album this April, became both, the first woman and non-British recipient of the Global Icon Award!

We truly love the surprise Taylor gave us by making this unexpected red carpet appearance in the most gorgeous ensemble!

What are your thoughts on her look? Do you think Taylor is hinting at re-releasing Red and 1989 soon? Comment below and let us know.

