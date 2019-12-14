Taylor Swift dons two sparkly sequin dresses for her birthday performance & shines bright leaving us awestruck

The American singer and songwriter decided to celebrate her birthday with her fans as she shone bright under the spotlight.

Taylor Swift just turned 30 and is still unstoppable as ever! The American singer/songwriter proved that there was no way she was going to keep away from her fans even on her birthday! Swift performed at the Jingle Ball and was surprised with an enormous cake on stage, during her performance!

For the red carpet of the event, Swift picked out a shimmery outfit. Going back to base, she opted for a mini dress which featured vertical sequin stripes in black white and gold. The outfit also bore lantern flared sleeves and was cinched at her waist with a gold belt. She completed her look with shimmery gold block heels.

Known for her iconic red lips, Swift went back to the bright look after opting for neutral hue for a while. Cat eyeliner, loads of mascara and her hair styled into loose curls completed her look.

For her performance, the singer and songwriter quickly changed into a girly glittery mini dress in a dark purple shade. It bore straps and a subtle sweetheart neckline. She paired this with matching thigh-high boots made from the same glittery material. To accessorise her look, she picked out a black choker and layered silver neckpieces to complete her look.

Red manicured nails that matched with her lips completed her look for the event.

We love both of Taylor's sparkly glittery looks and thought she looked glamorous as hell in them!

What are your thoughts on her outfits? Love them or hate them? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More