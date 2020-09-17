  1. Home
Taylor Swift glitters and looks Gorgeous in Stella McCartney for the ACM Awards: Yay or Nay?

The Folklore singer performed her song Betty at the ACM Awards and wore quite a casual outfit for her performance on stage. Tell us what you think!
71890 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:45 pm
Taylor Swift in Stella McCartney at ACM Awards Taylor Swift glitters and looks Gorgeous in Stella McCartney for the ACM Awards: Yay or Nay?
A star-studded event that was meant to take place in Las Vegas in April, the ACM Awards were postponed and finally held last night and became the second awards show to take place during the pandemic. Held at Nashville, Tennessee, the show was a mix of live segments and pre-recorded ones with social distancing norms in place. Despite the pandemic, celebrities didn't scale back their look for the awards show. 

Returning to the show after a break of 7 years, Taylor arrived at the ACM Awards to perform her song, Betty, from her latest album Folklore. For the event, she wore a maroon sequin glittery turtleneck full-sleeve top that she tucked neatly into beige tailored pants, both by Stella McCartney. 
She completed her look with black and gold t-strap kitten heels and her iconic red lip. Her hair was styled back from her face with her bangs left in their natural wavy form and minimal makeup, keeping her look fairly natural. 

We thought Taylor's look was fairly demure for the event considering she didn't go all-out with makeup and wore neutral-toned pants for the event. Nonetheless, we thought she looked gorgeous as ever at the show despite keeping her glam to a bare minimum. 

What are your thoughts on Taylor's ootd for the event? Comment below and let us know. 

Credits :getty images

