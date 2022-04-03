Taylor Swift, JLo to Rihanna: 10 Most memorable Grammy Awards red carpet looks of all time

Ahead of this year's Grammy Awards which are all set to take place in less than a day, we revisit the red carpet looks of the prestigious music awards show. It is an event that we all look forward to. From opulent gowns to eccentric dresses and vintage picks, the red carpet has seen it all, over the years. As the industry's finest gathers to walk down yet another red carpet this year, we go back in time to take a looka t some of the most iconic and memorable red carpet looks so far.

Scroll through to see when your favourite musical leading ladies hit the highest notes on the red carpet!

Taylor Swift

The singer who has re-released her albums has given us numerous memorable looks on the red carpet so far. One that we still can't get over, is when the All Too Well singer colour-blocked her outfit in a bright orange crop top styled with a lavish hot pink skirt with a thigh-high slit by Atelier Versace, back in 2016. Her well-styled bob and bejewelled necklace complimented this look well.

Jennifer Lopez

A look that has been recreated multiple times over the years, is JLo's forest green Versace chiffon number. The botanical printed Versace dress was sported by the Latina singer at the 2000 Grammy Awards and has since, gained iconic status.

Rihanna

In 2013, RiRi, who is now expecting her first child, set the red carpet ablaze in a red chiffon gown by Alaia. Her halter-neck number bore sheer details and a floor-sweeping long train. Looking her elegant best, the beauty mogul sported red lips to match her dress and hair styled into flowy voluminous waves.

Lady Gaga

At the 2010 Grammys, Lady Gaga made jaws drop in a custom Armani Prive dress with a high-low hemline and with metallic cylindrical attachments on the gown. The full-sleeve outfit was paired with embellished pantyhose and styled with Gaga's statement and unusual stilettos, yellow hair and a spike accessory she held in her hand.

Madonna

At the 2015 Grammys, Madonna sported a Matador-inspired number on the red carpet. The custom-made number by Givenchy featured a lace corset-style bodice with structured shoulders, studded details, and a lacy, frilly asymmetrical hemline. A veiled topper hat fishnet stockings and thigh-high lace-up boots rounded off her statement-making red carpet look.

Beyonce

In her boldest dress on the Grammy's red carpet, Queen Bey sported a sheer white lace dress by Michael Costello in 2014. Her full-sleeve see-through number with a nude bodysuit beneath bore a mermaid silhouette with a short floor-sweeping train. her blonde hair was styled into waves and a short bob with red lips completing her glam look.

Cardi B

At the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cardi B made a bold statement in a vintage gown by Thierry Mugler. The vintage number featured a pink and black sheath 'Venus' dress and embellished bodysuit with a Peacock-style dramatic touch at the back and strings of pearls at her waist. The outfit is sure to go down in history!

Ariana Grande

For the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ariana Grande wore a Cinderella-esque gown on the red carpet by Giambattista Valli. The singer's strapless opulent tiered tulle number came with matching gloves. Her fluffy dress was styled with her hair in her iconic high ponytail, making for one of the most note-worthy red carpet moments so far.

Katy Perry

Keeping it fresh back in 2009, Katy Perry looked pretty in a pink strapless ruched-style pleated silk gown by Basil Soda. Her outfit featured a pleated gathered detail at her waist that was adorned with embellishments, while her hair was styled into a short side-parted bob.

Selena Gomez

Giving us one of the sexiest and most glamorous looks, Selena Gomez slipped into a shimmery blue gown by Calvin Klein for the 2016 awards show. The strappy backless number came with waist cut-outs and a short train. Her hair was styled into fluffy waves and defined eyes rounded off this look well.

