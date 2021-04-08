Taylor Swift, Kareena Kapoor to Sophie Turner: When celebrities SWORE by glittery mirror outfits on red carpet

While some outfits are relatively easy to pull off and don't require too much hard work, there are others that only certain people can look good in. Mirror outfits were a big trend at one point with every celebrity sporting her version of it on the red carpet.

One of the many things that celebrities have to get used to, is looking glamorous on the red carpet. It comes with the job description! From lavish ball gowns to glittery mermaid ensembles, they have mastered the art of making both their fans and followers stop and stare. One trend that was a big hit on red carpets both locally and internationally, was the mosaic mirror outfit trend. Here's how the biggest celebs sported it.

Taylor Swift

At the American Music Awards, Miss Americana looked like a shiny disco ball in a Balmain mini dress with a high neck. She paired this with matching custom-made boots, silver earrings and her hair styled in a top knot with her go-to cat eyeliner completing her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Much before TSwift looked like a Mirrorball, Bebo picked out a bodycon mirror dress with cut sleeves and a high neckline. The mirror dress by Atelier Zuhra was all things bling and mesmerising. Poker-straight hair, bold, smokey eyes and no additional accessories ensured her outfit did all the talking!

Sophie Turner

For the red carpet premiere of hubby Joe Jonas's film, the Game of Thrones actor glistened brightly in a strappy mirror dress by Paco Rabanne. The dress bore a deep neckline and hugged her hourglass figure. Her blonde locks were styled into loose, messy waves while bold red lips completed her look.



Taking a page out of Kareena Kapoor Khan's notebook, Malaika Arora too hopped on the mirror dress bandwagon. Her outfit had a sporty vibe to it with two white lapels on either arm and around her waist. Malla's outfit even bore a high neck and was made of sheer fabric from the waist down.

Jennifer Lopez

Also hopping on the bandwagon, superstar and singer, Jennifer Lopez also wore her own version of the outfit to the Academy Awards. Her outfit was a custom made Tom Ford number for the high profile event. A sleek hairdo and a contrasting gold clutch added a dash of glam to this already dazzling look.

Sara Ali Khan

Taking a break from the regular silver mirror look, Sara added an unusual spin to her outfit with a mirror outfit with a maroon touch to it. Her dress also bore a high-low hemline with a long, dramatic floor-sweeping train. Old Hollywood curls and tangerine pumps completed the actress' look.

Which diva's mirror dress do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

