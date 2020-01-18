Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian West: THESE iconic fashion moments from Grammys will make you nostalgic

The biggest musical event of the year also makes up a good reason to give your best shot at red carpet appearances. These red carpet looks from the Grammys over the years are unmissable. Check it out!

Hollywood’s most musical night is right around the corner! The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled on the 27th of January this year. Along with the astounding musical performances that we are eagerly looking forward to what our favorite celebs will wear to walk up the red carpet is also a thing of mystery. From Aretha Franklin showing up wearing a red and gold gown with a headscarf in 1972 to Jennifer Lopez emerging in a skimpy Versace “jungle dress”, the Grammys red carpet is as much awaited as the actual event itself. So we took the liberty to take you for a walk down memory lane by curating a list of all the iconic looks from the Grammys over the years. Be prepared to get on a nostalgic ride!

Jennifer Lopez

Is it even fair to start talking about iconic Grammy Awards looks without mentioning Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress by Versace? At the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, JLo opted for a floor length gown with tropical prints from the Italian fashion house Versace. What made this look so iconic and talked about was the attire's extra plunging neckline. To be very specific, the neckline ended under her belly button! At Versace’s 2020 Milan fashion show, Jennifer Lopez walked down the runway in a reinvented version of the jungle dress.

Rihanna

For her debut at the Grammys in 2007, Rihanna opted for a green pleated backless dress by Roberto Cavalli. To complement her dress she wore chunky arm candies and dangling earrings. Shine Bright Like A Diamond singer’s sleek lob is what actually stole the show for us.

Lady Gaga

There is no denying that Gaga’s sense of style is more like a shock therapy. Be it wearing a meat dress (the dress was literally made of raw meat) or riding to an award show on a mechanical horse, shocking is what the star aims to do with her looks. At the 2010 Grammy Awards, Gaga opted for a lilac space orbit dress with an embellished bodysuit. She also wore a pair of heels by Alexander McQueen from the designer’s Plato Atlantis collection. For her glam look, she opted for yellow ombre locks and baby pink lips.

Katy Perry

For her first ever Grammy appearance, Katy Perry opted for a pastel pink floor length gown by Basil Soda. The off shoulder gown had ruffle detailing at the waist. The pop queen who usually opts for quirky ensembles with embellished candies, unicorns, cookies and what not sure did went sober for her first Grammy appearance. To match her pastel gown she wore a lip hue of the same shade and opted for a retro hairdo.

Beyonce

All hail the Queen! At the 2004 Grammy Awards for her first solo appearance after splitting up with Destiny’s Child, Queen Bey pulled off a satin golden gown. The gown had a sweetheart neckline and a cascading waist drapery. The Drunk In Love singer, opted for a messy, undone hairdo. She ornamented her deep neckline with a golden fishnet neck piece.

Britney Spears

Oops she did it again! At the 44th Annual Grammy Awards, Britney spears opted for a red chiffon dress and looked like a goddess. She adorned the cowl neckline of her dress with a delicate ruby necklace and few silver bangles around her wrist. She wore an easy hairdo and pulled up her curly locks in a ponytail. The red gown had a cheeky backless detailing.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s red carpet looks have gone through major transformation over the years. As a debutante at the 2008 Grammy Awards, the Love Story singer-songwriter opted for a silky lavender gown by Sandi Spika. The custom made gown, loose curls and sparkly mascara look is very different from the 2019 mega star Taylor Swift.

Kim Kardashian

At the 2011 Grammys, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a glittery Kaufman Franco gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit. The 2011 Kim, was quite far from heavily contouring her face and sleek straight locks. For the event, she kept her locks wavy and wore glossy makeup. She also chose a statement bracelet and big golden hoops.

Selena Gomez

At the 2011 Grammy Awards, Selena Gomez made a very grown up appearance in a J.Mendel beige gown. She wore her locks in a loose wave and kept her makeup minimal. The singer who was there to support her then main man Justin Bieber also carried a clutch of the same tint and some statement bangles.

From Beyonce dripping in gold to Taylor Swift’s sparkly eye makeup, Grammys red carpet fashion over the years is nothing short of splendid. It only makes us more eager to take a look at this year’s Grammys red carpet. Which celeb’s fashion throwback is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More