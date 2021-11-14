Taylor Swift looked SHARP in a velvet purple Etro pantsuit for the All Too Well red carpet premiere

Taylor Swift returned to the red carpet, this time not as an actor or guest but as director and producer! The 31-year-old American singer-songwriter wrote, directed and produced her short film, All Too Well, which is part of her latest album, Red: Taylor's Version.

The song is part of her Vault collection for the re-released album. The 10-minute version of the song was much-awaited and Swift did not disappoint her fans and even threw in a music video! The singer-songwriter even held a premiere for the short film which was attended by the two actors, Sadie Sink and Dylan O Brian. For the red carpet premiere, Swift rocked a rich, velvet pantsuit by Etro in a deep purple hue.

The pantsuit featured a double-breasted blazer with shiny gold buttons, black lapels and was paired with straight-cut pants. Adding a grunge twist, Taylor rocked her pantsuit with Alexandre Birman stiletto boots. The short film is Taylor's favourite track on the album and for its premiere, she ditched her red lips and opted for pastel pink lips that gave her a soft look. Defined eyes and hair styled to perfection elevated her boss lady look further.

The outfit is perfect to make a strong impact, especially in the cold winter months. Velvet is currently a raging trend and Taylor made a bold choice by wearing it on the red carpet.

What are your thoughts on Taylor's look for the red carpet? Have you watched her short film yet? Did it live up to youe expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

