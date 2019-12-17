Taylor Swift looks effortlessly elegant in an Oscar de la Renta scarlet gown at the premiere of Cats

The American singer/songwriter walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new musical film Cats in New York City.

American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift just turned 30 and there is no stopping her! The singer is pumped for her upcoming release Cats where she has a major role. The singer attended the premiere with her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn and the duo were spotted leaving the venue together.

For the event, Swift picked out a scarlet gown by Oscar de la Renta from the pre-spring 2020 collection. The gown came with ruby floral applique and a satin gown. The gown was also strapless and featured loads of festive stitching. It also bore a burgundy section running through her right side separating the two red sections. The gown also bore a floor-sweeping trail and fun pockets that the singer seemed like she could just not get enough of!

Statement gold and ruby dangling earrings completed her look for the event.

The Lover singer opted for flawless makeup with her iconic ruby red lips and classic cat-eye winged liner with loads of mascara. Her hair was styled into bangs and the rest of it pulled back into a chic bun.

The dress costs a whopping 13,611 pounds and we thought the singer looked absolutely ravishing in it on the red carpet! Though florals are a spring trend, we love how Swift donned the floral number in the midst of winter and aced the look. Her matching scarlet lips went well with the look completing it well!

What are your thoughts on Taylor's outfit? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

