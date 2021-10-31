Taylor Swift rocked a Sarah Regenburger lace catsuit & Louis Vuitton boots at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 31-year-old country turned pop musician Taylor Swift is today known not just for her catchy songs but her glamorous outfits and noteworthy makeup as well. The Cats actress who is all set to release her next album - Red: Taylor's Version, stepped out and opened the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony last evening in Ohio.

For the event, Swift crooned to Carole King's Will You Love Me Tomorrow in a black lace jumpsuit by Sarah Regenburder. Her outfit called the Wicked Lace Catsuit, featured black lace long sleeves and a high collar with a gorgeous floral semi-transparent lace. Taylor sported a gold bodice beneath the USD 621 vegan and animal-free outfit.

With this, the Cardigan singer sported a pair of Louis Vuitton ankle-length black boots with a classic LV gold chain running through them with the brand's logo. The black USD 185- accessory completed Swift's all-black look for her performance.

Taylor's long, strawberry blonde locks that have grown out since she last made an appearance, was styled into messy, beachy waves to give her a wild and carefree look. Glittery smokey eyes, glossy pink lips and a dab of blush completed her look for the state.

We love Taylor's edgy and almost goth look in this outfit. It's safe to say she pulled it off seamlessly!

