Taylor Swift rocks a plaid jumpsuit and matching trench with her signature red lip at Miss Americana premiere

For the premiere of her documentary at Sundance, Swift picked out a head-to-toe monochrome look to make a chic statement. Check it out!

After receiving an award for the Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift has been laying low and prepping for the screening of her documentary. Her film, Miss Americana premiered at Sundance last night and Swift kept it classy at the event.

The singer/songwriter who also made her acting debut this year in Cats picked out a plaid houndstooth printed jumpsuit for the event. Her outfit hugged her tight at the top and flowed easily to form straight pants making for a chic look. To complete it and keep warm, Swift picked out a matching thick and warm trench coat to cover up. To accessorise her look, Taylor picked out pointed-toe boots and gold and pearl earrings to complete her look. Glittery lids, scarlet red lips, and her hair was styled into her usual bangs and beachy waves to complete her look. A flawless base with well-contoured cheekbones and blush pink cheeks ensured she look fresh for the event. A classic neutral manicure made her look chic and posh for her appearance.

We thought Taylor looked simple but splendid at the event without over-doing it with the makeup and keeping her outfit simple. We love how she also wore the print-on-print pattern ensuring it doesn't clash and completing it with matching shoes as well, without it looking overbearing!

What are your thoughts on Swift's monochrome look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

