Taylor Swift’s street fashion game is all about matching coord sets and ‘less is more’ style statements

Take inspiration from Taylor Swift to ace the art of looking flawless in co-ord sets any time, any where!

The American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is one of our favourite muses to take style inspirations from. Her long and slender figure makes sure all kinds of outfits look great on her. Turning heads her way every time she hits the streets, the star has never missed an opportunity to look fashionably the best. She keeps her style minimal and aesthetic which gives her the edgy sophistication and classy look. Scrolling through her best street style pictures, we could find out that Taylor is a huge fan of co-ord sets and easy silhouettes. Here are 5 times she turned the streets into her personal runway in one.

Taylor Swift walked out from her gym in style wearing an organza co-ord set from H&M. Her matching blouse and mini skirt featured panelled floral print. The diva teamed the look with Elie Saab’s metallic pumps that went well with her organza outfit and carried a Prada Saffiano tote bag to complete her street style look.

For her day out in Central Park, Taylor picked an Alice and Olivia tweed crop top and matching box pleated mini skirt. To bring some life to her grey outfit she added a pop of pink with Louboutin heels and carried a bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana bag to elevate her style. We love how she accessorised up in bright colours and wore a neutral-hued set balancing the colours perfect for a minimal yet loud look.

Taylor walked to her gym wearing yet another Alice and Olivia co-ord set featuring a boxy boatneck top and matching blase flare mini skirt in peach colour. A pair of peep-toe Jimmy Choo heels and Tod’s Sella tote bag in a beige shade made her look perfect in all ways.

She picked a pink and black abstract printed co-ord set featuring a pencil skirt and sleeveless crop top by Aqua to don the New York streets. Fuchsia pink heels and an emerald green handbag rounded off her fun office-ready look.

Keeping cosy and easy, the Love Story hitmaker found beauty in a white blouse and matching shorts that bore floral prints all over. She picked Steve Madden blue suede heels and purple hag to sign off her vintage-inspired street core look in style.

Which of her 5 looks would you opt for a day out in the NY streets? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes her monochromatic airport look down the RETRO route; Yay or Nay?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×