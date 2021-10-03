Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez to JLo: Celebs who STUNNED in mini dresses from Designer of the week: Versace

Founded by Gianni Versace back in 1978, Versace is today one of the biggest luxury labels in the fashion industry. With a logo of the Greek Goddess Medusa, the label has not only ready-to-wear pieces but also accessories and has also moved into home decor.

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez often swear by the brand to look their best when on red carpets. The Haute Couture label is known for its flashy prints and having bright colours on it.

The family-run brand witnessed a tragedy, with the murder of Gianni Versace in 1997, following which his sister Donatella, who is head of the brand's creative design, runs the show. While the brand's pantsuits, red carpet gowns, blazers and more are all the rage, we round up some of the best mini dresses that celebrities sported from Versace.

Versace's 'Green Dress' worn by Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards, is only one of the brand's outfits that went down in history. It came as no surprise that 20 years later, the 52-year-old Hustlers actress walked the runway for the brand and wore a recreation of the same dress. For the after party, she wore yet another mini botanical printed number from the brand while stepping out.

Selena Gomez wore a neon Versace mini dress at the American Music Awards and styled it with layered silver necklaces.

BFF Taylor Swift too sported a bold printed Versace blazer dress secured with a gold pin, over a pink bodysuit at the MTV VMA's. We love how she styled it with suede thigh-high boots!

Kim Kardashian rocked a sequin mini Versace dress with a plunging cowl neckline for one of the luxury fashion house's shows.

Partnerships and buying off brands are not uncommon in the field of fashion. In September 2018, luxury fashion house Michael Kors announced that a deal was offered to purchase Versace for 2 Billion euros following which the latter announced that 100% of all shares had been sold to the MK Group.

One of the major aspects of luxury fashion houses was the creation of items like fur coats, bags and jackets that were made from animal skin. While every other brand headed into the cruelty-free zone, Versace too took the decision to ban the use of leather and fur in its products.

Gigi Hadid flaunted her toned figure in a colourful striped mini Versace dress for an event.

Jonas rocked a brown satin blazer Versace dress for the promotions of her film, The Sky is Pink.

Nora Fatehi rocked a printed Versace mini dress at an event.

Collaborations with other brands weren't uncommon for the luxury Italian label. The most recent, titled, 'The Swap', consisted of two shows where designers Kim Jones of Fendi and Donatella Versace of Versace, showcased their collections that were interpretations of each other. The brand had also previously collaborated with fast fashion brand H&M to release a limited edition clothing line.

Kissing Booth star, Joey King made a strong case for florals in a Versace number at the MTV VMAs.

The brand, known for its bold patterns and prints is today a celebrity favourite. From custom-made lavish gowns for the red carpet to chic pantsuits, flowy dresses and trendy mini dresses, we are not surprised that it is today a celebrity favourite!

What are your thoughts on the luxury Italian label? Do you own any Versace pieces? Comment below and let us know.

