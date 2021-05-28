Taylor Swift wears an outfit by Indian designers Hemant & Nandita while accepting her iHeartRadio Music Award

The Hollywood singer and songwriter won the Pop Album of the Year for Folklore. In her acceptance speech, the star was seen wearing the Sion Cape Dress by the designer duo! Take a look.

One celebrity who knows how to make a mark not just with her music, but fashion choices as well, is Taylor Swift. The Folklore singer and songwriter has won multiple awards for her latest album, including Grammys! Seems like the list of awards is long for this album as Swift picked up yet another award for Pop Alum of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While she wasn't physically present to collect the award, Taylor recorded her acceptance speech in video form. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans for their constant love and support and opened up about how the album "Became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into."

During her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old kept in tune with her woodsy, Folklore style as she picked out a rich, textured waist-tie dress from the Indian designer duo Hemant and Nandita.

Take a look at Taylor's dress in her acceptance speech here!

The Sion Cape dress by the designer duo is priced at Rs. 37,346 but is currently available on the brand's website for a discounted rate of Rs. 28,010, making it quite an affordable pick for Swift! The viscose georgette number with baggy short sleeves makes it a breezy pick. The golden floral lurex boota work gives it a rich, romantic feel.

Ensuring her dress was the centre of attention, she accessorised this with simple diamond earrings and her hair styled into a crown braid with her bangs styled to perfection. A smoked-out makeup look, deep pink lips, manicured nails and elegant rings really added to the whole dramy, woodsy Folklore look that Taylor was going for!

We truly love Taylor's entire look and think she pulled off the Sion Cape dress with total ease. What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift picking out an affordable piece by the Indian designer brand? Are you a fan of Hemant and Nandita's work? Comment below and let us know.

