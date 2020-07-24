Taylor Swift's music video style evolution: From Love Story's princess gown to Cardigan's boho dress

With her music, Taylor Swift's sense of style and dressing has undergone a massive change over time. Take a look!

Taylor Swift has aced the red carpet and performance dressing. The Look What You Made Me Do singer has been churning out hit after hit for more than a decade now. Apart from taking over our music libraries and screens, the diva has also made a mark with her outfit choices and is today considered one of the best-dressed singers in Hollywood.

But not just on the red carpet, the diva has made quite a statement with her outfits in music videos as well. From her lavish ball gowns in Love Story, Blank Space, and You Belong With Me to eccentric street style, take a look at how the singer's style has evolved through her noteworthy music videos.

Love Story and You Belong With Me

In this era, Taylor was all about over-the-top princess gowns that made everybody fall in love with them with their dramatic bridal style ensemble that was all things lavish and royal. The outfits inspired by the renaissance eras while singing in a gown gave her music videos a romantic touch.

22 and We Are Never Getting Back Together

In these videos, Taylor's style was all about looking hipster. From retro polka dots, casual printed t-shirts to chic shorts that contrasted her outfit ensured her looks are contemporary yet modern. Plus, her bangs and hair transformation made waves across, inspiring her fans to go short!

Out Of The Woods and Delicate

Helping her pop out of the dark surroundings, she wore a pleated dress in Out Of The Woods and a lovely blue fringe number in Delicate. Both match the flow of the video while also giving her a sense of gracefulness with the flowing skirt in OOTW and fringe in Delicate.

Wildest Dreams and Begin Again

Bringing out her inner romantic in dainty, pastel and extremely grand gowns, Taylor paved the way for grandeur yet again with her outfits and dreamy locations, making for some memorable looks. We love how she picked colourful ensembles to starkly contrast her backgrounds, Africa in Wildest Dreams and Paris in Begin Again, and how each outfit complimented the video well.

Bad Blood and Look What You Made Me Do

In both the videos, Tay has a badass persona with dark makeup that does the trick. Dark coloured clothes in black and deep red shades which showed off her broody and more aggressive side took centre stage and showed us that the old Taylor was indeed dead! Cut-out sections, jagged hems add to a lineup of Taylor's costumes that won hearts!

With Folklore and her new music video Cardigan, Taylor's style has made a shift into boho and a touch of contemporary as well. The simple white cotton dress and her ruffled, unkempt hair, make for a rustic mix of boho with a Roman setup thanks to her grand piano and backdrop.

Cut to when she sports a cardigan, making for a contemporary and modern look.

