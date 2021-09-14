Tea Tree Oil: Why and how you should include it in your haircare and skincare immediately

When it comes to our beauty regime, it becomes hard to find a single product that performs well for both- hair and skin. We are always working around different products for our care routine. What if there is a product that can do wonders for your hair as well as your skin? That's right, it is possible.

Tea tree oil is your one-stop solution. It is the secret ingredient for most haircare and skincare products. We are here to share why and how you can add this miraculous ingredient to your beauty care routine.

Haircare

Benefits:

Using tea tree oil regularly in small amounts helps retain moisture and makes them healthy. This strengthens the hair and makes them grow faster, preventing hair fall and breakage. Tea tree oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help with dandruff, itchiness or scalp related ailments.

Also for those going through chemotherapy can try this in their routine to help avoid hair loss.

How to Use:

You can use a shampoo that already includes tea tree oil. For best results, massage it for 4-5 minutes while washing.​ You can mix the drops of tea tree oil with some other oil like coconut or olive oil. Use this mixture like you normally use an oil. Use frequently for best results. Adding tea tree oil with your homemade hair masks can prove to be effective for treating your hair problems. Mixing it with water and washing hair with it can be a good way for daily conditioning.

Skincare

Benefits:

You cannot apply tea tree oil directly to your skin. It needs to be diluted with some product or oil. However, it has treatment for all skin problems. Tea tree oil helps with dry skin, itchiness and irritation because of its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It also provides natural moisture to the skin. It also treats acne.

Even the ones with oily skin types can mix it with their sunscreen or toner to get its benefits. If you have cuts or infections on your skin, applying the oil can help treat it.

How to Use:

Use it with your moisturiser, toner or sunscreen for daily application. Just add 2-3 drops of it.​ You can also buy skin products that already have tea tree oil in them. Add 2-3 drops of tea tree oil in a warm bath. It will help in absorbing it easily on the whole body. Mixing with another oil like coconut and olive and applying it with a cotton ball is another way.

Tea tree oil has various benefits and solves problems for all skin types like dry, oily, and even acne-prone skin.

We are all hands for trying it out. What do you think?

Tell us in the comments down below.

