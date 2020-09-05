Teachers' Day 2020: Ms Chandini in Main Hoon Na to Ms Braganza in KKHH: The most STYLISH on screen teachers

On this teachers' day, we acknowledge those on-screen teachers who taught us a thing or two about fashion. We still take fashion tips from these stylish teachers today. Take a look.

Films have taught us more than we realise. We learn about everyday life, get exposed to different cultures and even learn about new trends from our favourite on-screen characters. When it comes to fashion, films are what set new trends with actors giving us an insight on how to style outfits and look fashionable no matter what the event and occasion. And while teachers are ideally known to be dressed in boring muted colours, a few on-screen teachers have given us a tip or two about fashion.

Ms Chandini aka Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

By far, one of the most stylish teachers we have seen on screen, Sushmita Sen set the ball rolling for teachers in her chiffon sarees and stylish yet quirky blouse designs. Her bold colour sarees, glossy hair and boho accessories were all the rage. Safe to say that even today, people hear violins when they see her.

Ms Braganza aka Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

One of the most popular characters on screen, Ms Braganza taught us how to break rules! Despite there being a rule about "no short skirts", she always sported a pastel mini skirt-suit with a classy pearl necklace and matching earrings and made all the boys swoon.

Avantika Ahuja aka Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kurbaan

While her layered outfits did show us how to do winter dressing in ethnic outfits right, one thing we learnt from Ms Ahuja, was the art of highlighting the eyes. With nude lips and kohl-lined eyes to complete her look, she made quite a lot of heads turn.

Professor Tanya aka Chitrangada Singh in Desi Boyz

Making for a modern look in a university, professor Tanya showed us how to play with patterns and prints and gave lessons on minimal yet chic dressing. She showed us some simple looks that were incredibly easy to pull off for an everyday look.

Rahul Prakash Udyavar aka in Paathshaala

One of the coolest male on-screen teachers, Shahid brought his fashion A-game to this film. Rather than keeping it basic in just a simple white shirt, Shahid was seen wearing different vests over it. To add to his casual look, instead of a boring briefcase he carried a smart messenger bag and kept his hair long and shaggy to ace the look.

