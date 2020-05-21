Then vs Now: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first and last look at Cannes Film Festival decoded

Every since her Cannes debut in 2003, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style has evolved every bit. Check it out

is guilty of making quite a lot of headlines in the 2000s and there’s no denying that! From her work in films to making her International red carpet debut, the diva has managed to leave everyone talking about her. Ever since then, she has created a whirlwind on the Cannes red carpet each year. This got us inquisitive of what she looked like when Rai attended her first-ever red carpet and we were rather surprised!

Then:

For her first appearance at Cannes in 2003 (yes, 17 years ago!), Rai looked like she was just out of the Indian fashion cocoon into a modern world. For her first-ever appearance, she wore a rather OTT outfit which seemed a bit off considering the bright colours. She wore a bright candy pink, halter neck blouse with a red and gold sequinned lehenga skirt. She styled it with a large diamond neckpiece and matching dangle earrings. A brown lip and messy low bun completed her look.

The next day, she opted for a green banarasi saree paired up with a slip blouse. Again, a large neckpiece, low bun and a bright lip hue completed her look.

While her debut look in 2003 was not up to the mark, she completely revamped herself and showed up in a gorgeous silver cut-out gown in 2004. Can we please consider this as her red carpet debut instead?

Now:

Over the past 17 years, the diva has learned quite a lot of tricks and tips to rock the red carpet with oomph and confidence. Jean Louis Sabaji was her choice of designer for her appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The diva experimented with her look and opted for a holographic metallic dress with textured fabric. Sleek hair and metallic touch on the lip and eye made for a stunning look.

The diva has definitely come a long way with her fashion and makeup looks. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

