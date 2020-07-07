Then vs Now: Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: How celebs' sarees have evolved over the years? See Photos

What better pleasure than to look back at how the leading ladies of Bollywood’s style has evolved over the years! This time around we have their saree looks to compare

If you are Indian you know how much the women swear by their love for sarees. From wedding to festivities, the nine-yard is a quintessential piece of clothing in almost every wardrobe and no chance is spared to show it off. While this is the case, even the leading ladies of Bollywood have proved their love for drapes and have tried almost every trend over the years. So, today we’re taking a look back at how their style has evolved when it comes to rocking sarees and making the most of them at every occasion.

First up we have Deepika Padukone who picked up almost any and every trendy drape almost a decade ago. Now, when it comes to sarees, her style has particularly matured and she is often seen pulling off some of the most stunning drapes. We can safely say that Sabyasachi nine-yards have become her go-to while she often refrains from experimenting in this section.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, has managed to make the most of her Indian roots and shifted her style from trendy numbers to classic desi attires. She surely knows how to pull them off with grace and elegance!

Katrina was never big on drapes but recently her style is maturing as she if often trying out silhouettes she never did before. Sarees are slowly crawling their way into her wardrobe and she is often seen trying different prints and silhouettes of the same.

The youngest on the list, just like Katrina, Alia refrained from picking up sarees. However, over the years her fondness for drapes have increased and she is often seen making a statement in effortless drapes and statement jewellery.

When it comes to Bebo, she made the most of her size zero and opted for whatever trendy designs and prints that came her way. However, over the years, she has struck the right balance between trendy and classic and made the most of her looks!

PeeCee will always and forever be our ‘desi girl’ and no matter what the occasion, Ms Chopra and now Mrs Jones surely knows how to pull the right chords.

What are your thoughts about how their styles have evolved? Let us know in the comments section below.

