Then vs Now: Jennifer Aniston to Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc: How the Friends stars look like now? See Photos

The Friends have always been stylish and history speaks for itself that they did rule the ‘90s. Rachel aka Jennifer Aniston was known for her impeccable style and some of the most famous haircuts that literally went viral. While this was the case, for all those who are wondering what they’re up to now and how their style has evolved, you’ve come to the right place!

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green

Jennifer’s character got so famous that her haircut was popularly known as ‘The Rachel’ in the ‘90s. Her style was chic and she stuck to the basic even off-screen. Most of her red carpet looks and street style is still relevant with celebrities taking style inspiration. Now, Jen sticks to her personal style and does not go all out with experimenting with silhouettes. She’s still blond and often makes us envious of her locks!

Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller

Known for her gorgeous slip dresses and laid back style, Cortney Cox still loves her jeans and shoes. Looks like Courtney Cox is still embodying Monica’s style with tie up shirts, jeans and plunging neckline dresses. Truly an ambassador of ‘90s casuals!

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay

Popularly known by her fictional character Phoebe, Lisa was known for her query and eccentric style on the show. However, in real life and almost 16 years later, her style is what you can safely call classic. Solid coloured pantsuits and chic dresses are what she opts for in real life which is completely opposite of her reel life image!

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani

Joey’s style was very trendy with leather jackets, turtle necks and power coats ruling his wardrobe. He was known for his good looks which still remains to be the case. Now, his style is much more mature with suits and sweaters making the most of his look. Not to forget the salt and pepper hair and stubble that could still get him dates if he goes ‘How you doin?’

Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing

Known for his sweater vests, his style on the show was not what you necessarily call trendy or ‘hip.’ While his sense of humour and wit still seems to make people crack up, his style is now rather laid back. T-shirts with suits and button-down shirts with jeans, looks like he keeps comfort first!

David Shwimmer aka Ross Geller

Ross could even pull off a woman’s sweater with ease and looks like he has not slowed down in the fashion department. While he is out rocking his ‘dad body’ in suits and shirts, we do still miss his red round neck sweaters and wonder will there ever be someone to pull it off like that!

