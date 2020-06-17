Then vs Now: Kangana Ranaut’s love for bold dresses has now evolved to modest sarees and pantsuits

When we look at Kangana Ranaut’s style evolution over the years, we can see how the actress’s fashion game has completely changed with the changing times. Check it out

Being a true 90’s kid, we know how fashion and Bollywood, in general, has evolved over the years. We all know those days when we used to have designated places on the couch for award season or the anticipation of a movie’s release. While all of this has toned down in 2020, we always have the journey to look back to.

One of our favourite things to do during the quarantine is to look back on how celebrities have evolved over the years. Knowing the kind of fashion enthusiasts that we are, we’re always making sure to see how every celebrity’s style has evolved over the years. Today, we have who has definitely etched her name in the entertainment industry.

When it comes to personal style, I remember the late 2000’s when every other celebrity was obsessed with straightening their hair, there was Kangana embracing her curls in all its glory. Her style was drastically different than it is today, she was always seen in maxi dresses, bodycons, shorts and plunging necklines. Her petite figure was quite on display while she experimented with makeup and colourful eyeshadows. Thinly shaped brows and her natural lip tint was her go-to.

However, over the years her style has drastically evolved. From plunging necklines, her wardrobe is now filled with homegrown fabrics and sarees. Over promotional events and international red carpets, she is often seen experimenting with silhouettes and designs while bringing modern touches to traditional sarees.

While she does experiment within her comfort zone, she is often seen going back to her old self and making bold choices in newer and trendier silhouettes.

Her style has evolved and become more modest with luxury handbags and accessories constantly here to help her up her style game! However, we do miss her bolder looks that made her stand out and they were definitely a style statement she was known for.

What are your thoughts about her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ami Patel talks about dressing up Kangana Ranaut, the actor's love for traditional weaves and more

Share your comment ×